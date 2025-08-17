Prabhas’ upcoming film The Raja Saab is in the headlines for reasons beyond its big-budget scale and massive expectations. The horror-comedy, directed by Maruthi and backed by People Media Factory (PMF), has been hit by controversy on two fronts: unpaid workers’ wages and a legal dispute with Delhi-based Ivy Entertainment. Despite these challenges, the movie continues to be one of the most-awaited Telugu releases of the year.

Producers Clarify on Workers’ Payments

Reports recently surfaced that workers involved in the film’s production had not been paid their dues. Addressing this, People Media Factory issued a detailed statement on X. The makers revealed that they had already disbursed about ₹60 crore in the past 12 months towards daily wage workers engaged in behind-the-line activities. Alongside this, another ₹30 crore was spent on monthly contract associates, whose payments are fully up to date.

People Media Factory has disbursed ₹60 Cr+ towards daily wage workers in the last 12 months. We stand by every worker and ensure their hard work is rewarded with dignity.#TGVishwaPrasad #PeopleMediaFactory pic.twitter.com/J0d4hnWnYw — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) August 16, 2025

PMF admitted, however, that around ₹1 crore remains pending for the July schedule. They explained that the delay happened because the next schedule did not begin as planned due to a sudden strike. As a result, wages that were supposed to be cleared at the start of the schedule were held back. The production house assured workers that these pending amounts would be directly credited into their bank accounts within the week.

Taking a firm stand, PMF rejected the involvement of external unions, stating that no agreements or obligations exist with such groups. To ensure transparency going forward, the producers confirmed that all payments will be made straight to workers’ bank accounts, eliminating the role of intermediaries.

Legal Trouble With Ivy Entertainment

Even as the wage issue continues, the film has also landed in legal trouble. Delhi-based Ivy Entertainment has filed a case against PMF and its directors, accusing them of failing to meet critical obligations. The report from Hindustan Times stated, “PMF failed to meet critical obligations including completing and releasing the film on time, providing monthly production updates, disclosing fund utilisation, delivering agreed materials relating to the film and delaying the theatrical release multiple times.”

#TheRajaSaab – Ivy Entertainment has filed a court petition demanding the return of ₹218 crores along with an 18% interest. They state that the film should not be released until this matter is resolved. pic.twitter.com/tKWoyhKow2 — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) August 13, 2025

Despite the ongoing disputes, excitement around The Raja Saab remains high. With Prabhas leading the cast alongside Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, the film is expected to bring a mix of romance, horror, and comedy to the big screen.

Check out the teaser of The Raja Saab below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 Producer Addresses Rumors Of The Film Being Cursed, Says “Whatever Misfortune Thing Happened…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News