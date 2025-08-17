Ayan Mukerji’s spy action-thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and RRR star Jr. NTR, and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, are both playing in theaters. While each film has its own appeal, these two big-budget releases are competing at the box office. But which one has impressed viewers more, according to IMDb user ratings? Let’s find out.

War 2 & Coolie – IMDb Ratings Compared

At the time of writing, YRF’s massively mounted venture War 2 has earned an IMDb rating of 6.4/10. Meanwhile, Coolie currently holds a slightly higher IMDb rating of 6.5/10, putting it just ahead of War 2 in the IMDb battle. However, these ratings could change in the coming days as more viewers cast their votes.

How Does War 2 & Coolie Compare To Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR & Rajinikanth’s Most Recent Films On IMDb?

When compared with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s most recent theatrical releases, Fighter (2024) and Devara Part 1, the two films earned IMDb ratings of 6.2/10 and 6/10, respectively. This shows that War 2 has been received better by viewers than the superstars’ previous films.

Looking at Rajinikanth’s last release, Vettaiyan, it secured a rating of 6.9/10, higher than Coolie’s 6.5/10. Fans now have high expectations for his upcoming film, Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 action-comedy Jailer.

More About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film follows the fearless agent Major Kabir (Hrithik Roshan), reprising his role from War. Years after Kabir goes rogue, India sends its deadliest and most lethal agent after him (Jr. NTR), a Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir’s equal. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in a key role.

Trailer:

More About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller features veteran actor Rajinikanth as a tough man with a mysterious past driven by a quest for revenge to correct some old mistakes. The film also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, with a cameo appearance by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

Trailer:

