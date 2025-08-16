Hrithik Roshan’s latest release, War 2, is now playing in theaters. Since his stunning debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000), he has consistently entertained audiences with his versatile acting, stellar dance moves, and memorable performances. From the inspiring drama Super 30 to the action-packed film Lakshya and the coming-of-age road trip movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, his filmography spans a wide range of genres. In this article, we rank his top 10 highest-rated films on IMDb and where you can stream them on OTT.

10. Agneepath (2012)

Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra IMDb Rating : 6.9/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 6.9/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: When his father is killed by a mob for a crime he didn’t commit, Vijay seeks revenge against the dreaded gangster Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt). The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Om Puri in key roles.

9. Vikram Vedha (2022)

Director: Pushkar–Gayathri

Pushkar–Gayathri IMDb Rating : 7.1/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 7.1/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: The film follows a cat-and-mouse game between Vikram (Saif Ali Khan), a relentless cop, and Vedha (Hrithik Roshan), a hardened gangster. When Vedha unexpectedly surrenders to the police, he tells Vikram three stories, each blurring the line between good and evil.

8. Koi… Mil Gaya (2003)

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan IMDb Rating: 7.2/10 (Source: IMDb)

7.2/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: The life of a developmentally disabled man (Hrithik Roshan) changes dramatically when he befriends a friendly alien. He uses his newfound powers to confront bullies and transform his life. The film also stars Preity Zinta and Rekha in key roles.

7. Kaabil (2017)

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta IMDb Rating : 7.2/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 7.2/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: When the wife (Yami Gautam) of a blind voice-over artist (Hrithik Roshan) is killed, he uses his intelligence and skills to take revenge on those responsible. The movie also features Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in important roles.

6. Guzaarish (2010)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDb Rating : 7.4/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 7.4/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Currently Unavailable on OTT

Plot: The plot follows Ethan Mascarenhas (Hrithik Roshan), a former magician who becomes a quadriplegic after a tragic accident during a magic show. While being cared for by a dedicated nurse (Aiswarya Rai), he decides to file a petition for euthanasia.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)

Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating : 7.4/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 7.4/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: The family drama follows Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), the adopted son of an affluent businessman (Amitabh Bachchan), who falls in love with a Chandni Chowk girl (Kajol). Disowned by his father, he relocates to London. Years later, his younger brother Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) sets out to find him and reunite him with his estranged family. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan in important roles.

4. Jodha Akhbar (2008)

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker IMDb Rating : 7.5/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 7.5/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The period romantic drama revolves around the love story between Mughal Emperor Akbar (Hrithik Roshan) and a Rajput Princess (Aishwarya Rai). Their marriage starts as a political alliance, but over time, their bond grows, despite cultural differences, a scheming stepmother, and various other hurdles.

3. Lakshya (2004)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar IMDb Rating : 7.8/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 7.8/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: The film follows Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), a carefree young man with no clear purpose in life. His life takes a drastic turn when he joins the Indian Army, and the story follows his transformation into a disciplined, highly trained soldier fighting for his country. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Boman Irani in interesting roles.

2. Super 30 (2019)

Director: Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl IMDb Rating : 7.9/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 7.9/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: In this inspiring biographical drama, Hrithik Roshan plays Anand Kumar, a gifted mathematician who teaches underprivileged students to help them succeed in the highly competitive IIT entrance exams. He starts the Super 30 program but faces numerous challenges along the way.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar IMDb Rating : 8.2/10 (Source: IMDb)

: 8.2/10 (Source: IMDb) Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

Plot: The coming-of-age road-trip buddy comedy-drama follows three close friends—Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Imraan (Farhan Akhtar), and Kabir (Abhay Deol), who embark on a vacation in Spain before Kabir’s wedding. What starts as a fun-filled getaway becomes an eye-opening journey that transforms them in unexpected ways. It also features Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, and Deepti Naval in key supporting roles.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Gave Away His Award To Aamir Khan After Watching Ghajini: “I Could Not Help But Compare Our Works…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News