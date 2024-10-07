Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey from Bollywood star to Hollywood icon has been remarkable. With a successful career in Indian cinema, she transitioned to global stardom through her lead role in Quantico, becoming one of the few Indian actors to break into Hollywood. Since then, she has appeared in major films like Baywatch, Love Again, and The Matrix Resurrections. She also starred in a lead role in Citadel, which earned her widespread recognition. But did you know she was even considered for a role in the million-dollar franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In a throwback Variety interview with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, the actor hinted that he and Jonas almost worked together in a Marvel film. When Pratt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Zoe Saldana discussed their studio and the future of filmmaking with The Russo Brothers, Pratt thanked his co-stars and director. He said, “I’m certainly grateful because like I know that man, I… getting an opportunity to work with you guys.” He added, referring to Jonas, “I know that one day we were… we were so close, we were so close to working together. It’ll happen.”

Not only was Jonas almost cast in a Marvel film, but in 2019, the Russo Brothers highlighted that they wanted to work with her. They said, “I’d love to work with Priyanka Chopra. I’m only smiling because we’re perhaps talking to her about something; I’m just not going to tell what.”

This old interview with the Russo Brothers and Pratt’s statement confirms that Marvel Studios is eager to introduce Jonas into their world of superheroes, potentially as a character of Indian origin. The actress is set to appear in her next international project, The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

