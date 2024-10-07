Jonathan Majors’ Magazine Dreams has finally got its chance to hit movie screens and flex its themes of obsession, mental health, and the pressures of pursuing success. After eight months of no updates, the movie has received a new distributor. Magazine Dreams stars Majors as Killian Maddox, a troubled aspiring bodybuilder who, despite his doctor’s warnings about the damage steroids are doing to his liver, continues using them.

He struggles with forming meaningful human connections, and his obsession with champion bodybuilders drives him down a dark and destructive path. Majors delivers astonishing performance, physically transforming himself through an intense regimen, consuming 6100 calories a day and training six days a week for four months. Directed by Elijah Bynum, the movie also features Taylour Paige, Haley Bennett, Harrison Page, Harriet Sansom Harris, and Mike O’Hearn.

While the movie was initially slated by Disney’s Searchlight Pictures, the movie was dropped following Majors’ arrest for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Now, Briarcliff Entertainment has acquired the rights to domestically distribute the critically acclaimed film planned to be released in the first quarter of 2025. Magazine Dreams came out of Sundance with Oscar buzz for Majors, who was booked to play the villainous character in the subsequent Avengers films in the MCU. However, he was turned down when he got arrested for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The incident landed him being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

Confirming the deal of Magazine Dreams, Tim Ortenberg told Deadline, “Magazine Dreams is a visceral experience that challenges the perceptions of ambition and identity. Elijah’s film made a well-deserved splash in Sundance, and Briarcliff is looking forward to taking his story to the big screen nationwide in early 2025. Jonathan Majors’ transcendent performance as Killian Maddox will undoubtedly be remembered as one of recent cinema’s most compelling and transformative roles. We are honored to bring this extraordinary work to theaters nationwide, inviting audiences to witness a story that will resonate long after the credits roll.” The film is produced by Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Jeffrey Soros, and Simon Horsman. The executive is produced by Majors for his Tall Street Productions and Luke Rodgers and Andrew Blau for the Los Angeles Media Fund.

