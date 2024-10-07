Netflix’s recent romantic drama, Nobody Wants This, quickly became a fan favorite for its portrayal of weightless romance. The 10-episodic show featured a love story that nobody saw coming. Created and produced by Erin Foster, the movie inspired Foster’s real-life love story. Nobody Wants This stars Hot Rabbi Noah, played by Adam Brody, and sex podcaster Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, as they embark on a refreshingly unconventional relationship that faces plenty of skepticism, with many doubting it will last.

All ten episodes portray Noah and Joanne’s love as an on-and-off again romance. Nobody Wants This Season 1 ends with a passionate kiss between the two and an uncertain future. While offering reassurance that their love story continues, the finale leaves many questions unanswered. The biggest challenge to Joanne and Noah’s relationship in season 1 of Nobody Wants is his goal of becoming head rabbi, which traditionally requires a Jewish partner. The show ends with Joanne appearing at Miriam’s Bat Mitzvah and announcing her decision to convert. However, after a conversation with Noah’s ex-girlfriend, who’s eager to step into the role of rabbi’s wife, Joanne reconsiders her decision. She realizes that she doesn’t want Noah to choose between his commitment to faith and his love for her. In a bittersweet moment, she ends by telling Noah that running after her will make the separation more challenging for them both.

Reflecting on the ending scene in the finale episode of Nobody Wants This, Foster shared with TVLine that they actually filmed three different versions of the ending. One where she gets off the bus and Noah is standing there, the second where Noah says, “It’s you and me,” and the last where they ask, “Well, how is this going to work?” She continued, “We just played with different levels and took a vote and ended up where we are,” which was Noah running after Joanne to be there when she gets off the bus. She further explained, “I don’t want people walking away frustrated or annoyed. I think this is the kind of show where you want to get the thing you’re there to get, and I wanted to give people that moment of, ‘We choose each other, but everyone knows we’re giving up a lot to choose each other, so how are we gonna do it?’ And that, to me, felt like a realistic but satisfying ending with conflict, so you have somewhere to go.”

Joanne’s decision to not convert to Judaism was for the right reasons. Although she was ready to convert after Noah asked, she was reminded that she believes in “refusing to pay on dates.” In the finale episode, she tells Noah that she isn’t ready, and she agrees to convert only because of her love for Noah. She said, “And there’s so many beautiful things about Judaism, and I’m just not there yet and I don’t know if I ever will be.”

Questioning Noah’s lifelong dream to become head rabbi comes into question after Joanne refuses to convert to Judaism. While the finale episode hints at Noah choosing her over his dream when he goes after her, the season ends with ambiguity, leaving viewers hanging on their love story.

Nobody Wants This is streaming on Netflix.

Must Read: Modern Family: Did Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas O’Connell Star In The Comedy Show? Read Here To Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News