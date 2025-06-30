In a creative partnership with streaming giant Netflix, Yash Raj Films is gearing up for another web series following the success of The Railway Men. In the dark mystery thriller genre, YRF brings up Mandala Murders, set to premiere this July. The show has a powerhouse cast, including Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla in the lead roles. The show is touted to be a first-of-its-kind mythological-crime thriller that promises to pull audiences into a world where every clue leads deeper into a long-buried prophecy.

It is set in the eerie stillness of a town called Charandaspur and will air on July 25, 2025. The makers have made the big announcement today via social media platforms, writing, “Har vardaan mein ek shraap chhupa hai, mol chukane ka waqt jald aane wala hai. Watch Mandala Murders, out 25 July, only on Netflix.”

About Mandala Murders

The upcoming crime thriller show draws viewers into a gripping world where every clue unravels a deeper connection to a long-forgotten prophecy. In the haunting silence of Charandaspur, a chilling pattern of ritualistic murders begins to surface, each tied to a secret society buried in history and bound by destiny. As the mystery unfolds, an ancient conspiracy slowly comes to light, promising a suspense-filled ride like no other.

A string of strange murders draws detectives Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) into a web of secrets as intricate as a mandala, revealing layers they never expected. As they decode mysterious symbols and hidden motives, they confront a secret society that has dangerously blurred the line between faith and madness.

Mandala Murders Cast & Crew

Mandala Murders is headlined by Vaani Kapoor, who is presented in a powerful new role, alongside powerhouse performers Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaokar, playing prime characters at the heart of the mystery.

The show is created by Gopi Puthran (Mardaani franchise fame), who also directed the series in collaboration with Manan Rawat. Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani produce it under the banners of Yash Raj Films.

Will the truth break through the shadows, or will the curse stay alive? Find out in Mandala Murders, premiering July 25, exclusively on Netflix. Mandala Murders is a genre-bending show packed with mystery, crime, myths, and suspense.

