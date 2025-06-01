A happy wedding celebration takes a dark turn in the upcoming crime thriller Chhal Kapat -The Deception. The series stars Shriya Pilgaonkar as a tough cop who enters the scene after a mysterious death shakes up the joyful atmosphere. Continue scrolling to learn more about its release date and other details.

When Is Chhal Kapat – The Deception Releasing On OTT?

Chhal Kapat – The Deception will start streaming on ZEE5 from June 6, 2025. The makers unveiled a new poster on May 31, featuring Shriya Pilgaonkar in a fierce avatar as a police officer. Alongside the poster, the official release date was confirmed.

Chhal Kapat – The Deception: Plot & Cast Details

Chhal Kapat unfolds during an intimate wedding, when the atmosphere suddenly turns dark with a mysterious death. Shriya Pilgaonkar, aka Inspector Devika, is an incorruptible inspector with a complicated past and sharp instinct. As she digs into the layers of secret betrayals, every invitee finds themselves balancing on the precipice of suspicion.

The story focuses on four friends, but the investigation leads to nine suspects. Ragini Dwivedi, who plays one of the core characters, mentioned that the show is packed with unexpected twists and emotional depth. The suspense builds with every episode, keeping viewers hooked till the final reveal.

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the series stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead alongside Ragini Dwivedi, Tuhina Das, Kamya Ahlawat, Yahhve Sharma, Pranay Pachauri, Smaran Sahu, and Anuj Sachdeva.

Chhal Kapat – The Deception: Teaser

The teaser has already built excitement, with Shriya playing a strong, sharp character far from the usual cop image. Her character, Devika, is fearless, layered, and driven by a personal past that gives her an edge in cracking the case.

With a suspenseful storyline and a gripping setting, Chhal Kapat – The Deception adds another promising title to ZEE5’s growing list of thrillers. For now, all eyes are on June 6 as viewers get ready to dive into this dark, emotional, and twisted crime tale.

