Chhal Kapat Teaser Review: Shreya Pilgaonkar Is Playing Akkad Bakkad Bambe Bo In Khakee

Just when I thought it was high time Bollywood took a break from thrillers, especially cop thrillers, it presented every possible permutation and combination of dimly lit rooms, mysterious phone calls, and suspects looking perpetually stressed. But here comes another one – Chhal Kapat, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar as a cop!

The teaser for this thriller is far from suspenseful, not because it is predictable, but because it is tiring to concentrate on so many suspects! I mean, the last time I was invested in the maximum number of suspects in a murder mystery was in Vikas Swarup’s book Six Suspects!

But let me be honest and give credit where credit’s due. The teaser looks like a thriller with all the ingredients: quick cuts, a dark color palette, and enough intense stares. There are snappy frames and Shriya Pilgaonkar looks intense in Chhal Kapat trailer untile a dialogue arrives!

This sharp-looking cop adds a humorous playing Akkad Bakkad Bambe Bo to catch the culprit! But no ma’am that is not how you play Chor Police in a murder mystery! Also, there’s a vague sense of intrigue, a hint that something suspicious is around the corner. But I have trust issues because in the last 3 months, whenever such suspicion has been built in any web series, it was a false alarm!

So basically, Chhal Kapat tries to be mysterious, but it mostly just feels familiar. The biggest flaw here isn’t in the plot, but it is in the teaser’s attempt to convince us that this it is something we haven’t seen before – nine suspects!

Trust me, I have a very good appetite for thrillers. So much so, that I go back to re-watching thrillers (imagine the void of good thrillers) and pretend to not know the culprit and solve it all over again, and acting surprised for just that feel-good moment! This one ain’t anywhere close to that feeling.

Check out the teaser here.

