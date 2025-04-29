The Indian cinema has some of the best suspense thrillers in the world that offer unforgettable experiences. This highly suspenseful mix of action and turns will have you keeping your eyes glued to the screen. These films, available on various OTT platforms, will keep your adrenaline pumping. From crime mysteries to psychological thrillers, here is a list of Indian must-watch films that will catch your attention.

Ratsasan

Platform: Prime Video, JioHotstar

Ratsasan is a Tamil psychological thriller in which a determined cop, Vishnu Vishal, is on the trail of a serial killer preying on young girls. A compelling story and atmosphere give the film a scary edge, punctuated with unexpected twists that the viewer wouldn’t expect. Amala Paul turns in a performance worthy of the stand-out tag, and by the end of the film, the eerie soundtrack will have kept the viewer guessing- the edge is blurred.

Vikram Vedha

Platform: Prime Video

With an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil thriller Vikram Vedha tells us of a cop and a gangster life in which good and evil are indefinable. The film shatters your whole perception through witty dialogues and thought-provoking conversations between the two protagonists.. It’s a thrill-a-minute roller-coaster ride that makes you question everything until the very last frame.

Drishyam & Drishyam 2

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam, a perfect concoction of drama and suspense, starts innocently enough with an ordinary family before spiraling into a high-stakes murder mystery. The sequel, Drishyam 2, runs forward with further unforeseen twists in the story and added suspense. The screenplay and dialogue in both movies keep the intelligent audience diverted from beginning to end.

Maharaja (2024)

Platform: Netflix

Maharaja stars Vijay Sethupathi as an innocent figure embroiled in a saga of betrayal, revenge, and power. This crime thriller is built around a terrific emotional core with Sethupathi’s mesmerizing performance. The film’s dramatic twists and intense moments are the cynosure of attraction for anyone looking for something thrilling yet deep.

Sookshmadarshini (2023)

Platform: JioHotstar

Sookshmadarshini is a Malayalam thriller about a woman trying to expose a conspiracy behind an unfortunate incident. Strong storytelling, unexpected twists, and intense performances keep you literally on the edge of your seats. The ambiance filled with darkness and suspense would keep you glued to the film.

These thriller movies have some offering on popular OTT platforms for all the fans of suspense and action. So, whether you want a psychological thriller or a full-throttle action crime movie, these will give you all the chills and thrills.

