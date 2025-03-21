Vijay Sethupathi’s 51st film was first announced in 2023 followed by a title reveal in 2024. Previously titled VJ51, the movie’s official title is ACE. This Tamil-language movie has it all – romance, crime and drama.

Vijay Sethupathi plays Bold Kannan in the film. Going by the film’s title teaser, the film assumably centers around gambling. He moves from Malaysia to India after finding himself in a sticky situation. The film is shot mainly in Malaysia, with a few schedules on the homeland as well. The first teaser video, which was released on the actor’s 47th birthday, shows his character dressed in traditional attire walking inside the Malaysian airport. The teaser glimpses into action sequences as well.

The film stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead with Yogi Babu, P.S. Avinash, Divya Pillai, Bablu, and Rajkumar in pivotal roles. ACE marks Rukmini Vasanth’s debut in Tamil films. She is known for her work in the Kannada film industry with movies like Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A and Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side B. She also won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Kannada for these two films.

ACE marks Vijay Sethupathi and director Arumuga Kumar’s second collaboration. The first collaboration was Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, a 2018 black comedy.

The film’s first single Urugudhu Urugudhu was released on March 17, 2205. This song is a romantic number picturized on the lead actors. Shreya Ghoshal and Kapil Kabilan are featured as playback singers voicing Justin Prabhakaran’s words. A release date for the film is yet to be unveiled.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Pawan Kalyan Slams Tamil Nadu Over Anti-Hindi Stand, “Don’t Dub Tamil Films To Hindi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News