Vijay Sethupathi is one of South cinema’s most adored and accomplished actors today. With films like Jawan and Merry Christmas, he has also paved his way into Bollywood. However, did you know he also had a fairytale of a love story in his personal life? The actor often keeps his personal life private, but his love story with his wife Jessy is too endearing to miss.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Love Story With His Wife Jessy

According to Bollywood Shaadi, before making it big into films, Vijay Sethupathi used to do jobs ranging from a salesman to a cashier to earn a living. He then started working in Dubai as an accountant. It was there that the actor met Jessy on social media who was a Malayali and was raised in Chennai. The two started bonding and soon started virtually dating. In a throwback interview with a publication, the Maharaja actor said, “We became friends even before we saw each other. Jessy too, was in Dubai when I was working there. It was through online chatting we became close.”

Vijay Sethupathi And Jessy Saw Each Other For The First Time During Their Engagement

However, the road to their happily ever after was not easy. When Vijay Sethupathi and Jessy told their parents about the same, they did not agree to the match at first. However, after overcoming these roadblocks, they finally became engaged. But did you know that the Super Deluxe actor saw his wife for the first time during their engagement? Yes, you heard that right! The couple laid eyes on each other for the first time while getting engaged and tied the knot in the year 2003.

Ever since then, they have been shelling out some major couple goals. Vijay Sethupathi has also credited Jessy to be one of his greatest support systems. The Viduthalai Part 2 actor had revealed in an old interview, “I don’t think I would have made it this far in the films had she not supported and encouraged me.” The couple is also parents to two children, Surya and Shreeja.

