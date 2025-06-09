Ace, starring Vijay Sethupathi, concluded its third weekend on a dismal note and has already emerged as a big flop at the Indian box office. It released amid decent expectations but failed to create any impact. Since the actor had two back-to-back successes to his credit, this one too was expected to become a winner, but unfortunately, it is heading for a lifetime collection of below 10 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 17 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Arumuga Kumar, the Tamil romantic crime comedy film was theatrically released on May 23, 2025. It opened to mixed reviews from critics. Though the film had its moments, it received criticism for being an inconsistent entertainer. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth. This resulted in a disappointing run.

How much did Ace earn at the Indian box office in 17 days?

After registering an underwhelming start of just 1 crore, Ace struggled to build the required momentum. As per the latest collection update by Sacnilk, the film has earned 8.79 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days. Including taxes, it equals 10.37 crore gross. From here, it won’t cover much distance and will wrap up below 9.50 crore net.

Vijay Sethupathi misses the hattrick of successful films

Though the exact number is unknown, reports suggest that Ace has a budget of over 20 crores. Considering this cost, the collections have been disappointing, and the film is already a big flop at the Indian box office. With this, Vijay Sethupathi has lost an opportunity to score a hattrick of successful films.

His last release, Viduthalai Part 2, didn’t perform as expected, but it managed to enter the safe zone and emerge as a plus affair. Before Viduthalai Part 2, he delivered a big success with Maharaja. So, after two consecutive successes, the actor failed to make it three.

Let’s see if Vijay Sethupathi bounces back with his upcoming films.

