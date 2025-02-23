Time and again, Vijay Sethupathi has proven his generosity through various charitable acts. Adding to his growing list of contributions, Trade analyst Ramesh Bala on X.com revealed that the actor has donated over ₹1 crore to build an apartment complex for the workers of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) in Chennai.

Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl has donated ₹ 1.30 Crs to #FEFSI Movie workers union to build houses.. 👏 The apartment tower will be called " Vijay Sethupathi Towers" — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 22, 2025

Analysts suggest that the building will be named Vijay Sethupathi Towers. According to Times Now News, FEFSI comprises approximately 25,000 members across 23 unions working in both television and film industries.

Tamil actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, granted a renewed lease of land to office holders of various organizations, including FEFSI, the Tamil Nadu Small Screen Artistes Association, the South Indian Artistes’ Association, and the Tamil Film Producers Council.

Looking back at Vijay Sethupathi’s journey, 2024 was a significant year for him. His 50th film, Maharaja, was a massive success both in theaters and on OTT, and you can now watch it on Netflix. His last release of the year, Viduthalai Part 2, performed moderately at the box office but received largely positive reviews from critics.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Unni Mukundan’s Acting Choices: Why He Hasn’t Played A Romantic Hero In 7 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News