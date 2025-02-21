Unni Mukundan recently gained pan-Indian recognition with the film Marco. Before that, he was a leading actor in Malayalam cinema, navigating the usual ups and downs typical of a career in the film industry. Interestingly, he has not played a romantic hero in the past seven years, a fact he confirmed himself in an interview with Onmanorama, stating, ‘I haven’t played a romantic hero in my films, from Meppadiyan to Marco.’

His upcoming film, Get-Set Baby, which releases today, marks a departure from this pattern. Starring alongside Nikhila Vimal, he takes on the challenge of a romantic comedy, a genre he admits was difficult for him. Unni Mukundan also revealed that he avoids intimate scenes in films and follows a strict no-kissing rule for all his projects. ‘I want my movies to be appealing to all kinds of audiences,’ he explained.

However, this stance seems ironic, considering his last film, Marco, was an A-rated action thriller featuring intense violence, including the murder of a mother and disturbing imagery of childbirth and child abduction.

Unni Mukundan further elaborated that he often faces pressure from directors and others in the industry to include intimate scenes in his films. He mentioned that colleagues and actors in similar roles are frequently cited as examples to persuade him. However, he believes there are many ways to depict intimacy between romantic partners without showing them kissing on screen.

Drawing a parallel to action choreography, he explained that in fight sequences, it may appear as though actors are hitting each other, but in reality, their bodies never make contact. According to him, the same approach can be applied to romantic films as well.

Despite his stance, Unni Mukundan clarified that he has no objection to his colleagues performing intimate scenes in their movies. ‘I am not against my colleagues doing intimate scenes in their movies,’ he stated. He added that he has consciously created a ‘bubble’ around himself, aiming to maintain a safe space for family audiences.

