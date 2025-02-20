The Drishyam franchise, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, began in 2013 in Malayalam and has become a massive success. It has inspired multiple remakes in various Indian languages and even a Chinese adaptation titled Sheep Without a Shepherd (2019). In 2021, the franchise received a sequel in its original language.

Since then, rumors about a third installment have circulated, though they were debunked last October when Jeethu Joseph clarified that reports of a locked script and an anticipated announcement at the beginning of this year were false. However, the announcement has now become a reality.

Mohanlal officially confirmed Drishyam 3 through an Instagram post featuring himself alongside producer Antony Perumbavoor and director Jeethu Joseph, standing next to each other, with the caption: “The past never stays silent. Drishyam 3 confirmed!” While the film is officially in the works, there is no confirmation yet regarding the script.

The last collaboration between Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, and Jeethu Joseph was Neru, which was released in December 2023. Meanwhile, Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor, without Jeethu Joseph, are gearing up for another major project—the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film will be released on March 27, 2025.

