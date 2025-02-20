Jr. NTR, known for blockbuster movies like RRR, is all set to join hands with recognized filmmaker Prasanth Neel, the man behind sensational films like K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2 and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The film, tentatively titled NTRNeel, was launched long ago and has been highly anticipated by fans.

This epic combination will mark the beginning of the work for NTRNeel project. The film’s shooting kickstarted today, February 20, 2025, at Ramoji Film City with 2000 junior artists. In this schedule, makers will be canning a massive episode set to stun everyone. NTR will join the shoot starting next schedule.

The makers took to their social media to share a picture from the sets with a caption that reads, “The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema! #NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses. MAN OF MASSES @jrNTR #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @Ntrartsoffl @NTRNeelFilm”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the magic that Jr. NTR and Prashanth Neel are set to create. This highly anticipated action epic is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9th, 2026 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film will be produced by the prestigious production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The team plans to mount the film on a scale comparable to the KGF films, aiming to deliver a truly epic experience.

