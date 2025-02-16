Nelson has made his space among the young, talented pool of directors down South. The filmmaker suffered a big blow after his Beast with Thalapathy Vijay tanked at the box office. But in 2023, he hit it out of the park by giving a blockbuster hit with Jailer. Even for Rajinikanth, it turned out to be a much-needed comeback hit. It grossed over 600 crores globally. After such a success, the director gears up for Jailer, and after that, he also has a big project with Jr NTR.

Collaboration with Jr NTR

While the official announcement is awaited, it is confirmed that after Jailer 2, the director will team up with Jr NTR. This marks his debut collaboration with the Tollywood superstar. Talking about NTR, he’s currently occupied with War 2, and up next, he will begin shooting for his biggie with Prashanth Neel. So, there’s still a lot of time to go, and before the film officially begins, the star filmmaker is ensuring he gets paid the right amount for his work.

Nelson demands a massive salary?

It’s a no-brainer that Nelson will be in the limelight after Jailer 2. And considering it’s a sure-shot blockbuster, the director has reportedly been paid a hefty amount for his direction. After Jailer 2 becomes a huge hit, one expects him to hike his salary. Interestingly, even before Jailer 2 goes on floors, the Beast director has demanded massive remuneration for his film with Jr NTR.

Going by the industry buzz, Nelson has demanded a whopping 50 crores as his salary for his debut collaboration with Jr NTR. This isn’t it, as he has also demanded a profit share. While there’s no confirmation on whether the producers have agreed upon it or not, one thing is clear: he might end up getting demands fulfilled considering his potential.

Nelson to be paid more than Jr NTR’s RRR paycheck?

Reportedly, Jr NTR was paid a staggering 45 crores as his remuneration for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. If a comparison is made, Nelson has demanded an 11% higher sum than NTR’s RRR paycheck.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Not Basil Joseph But Fahadh Faasil Was The First Choice For Ponman? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News