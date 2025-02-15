Multiple marriages have become common in the film industry. Many famous actors have tied the knot twice. However some have gone a step further and married three times. Who are these stars who have married three times? Let’s find out.

Marriages and divorces are frequent in the entertainment world. Many celebrities get married but when differences arise, they separate. Some remarry immediately. Others marry multiple times. Some actors and actresses have not just one or two marriages but three or even four. Here are some famous stars who have married three times.

Pawan Kalyan:

When discussing three marriages, Pawan Kalyan is the first name that comes to mind. His multiple marriages have been a major topic of discussion in his personal and political life. Pawan’s first marriage was to Nandini from Vizag. This happened before he entered the film industry. Later, after gaining fame, he fell in love with Renu Desai. He separated from Nandini, divorced her, and married Renu. They had two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. After some years, Pawan divorced Renu. He then married actress and dancer Anna Lezhneva. They have two children together.

Naresh:

Senior actor Naresh has been married four times. His first marriage was to Srinu’s daughter, a senior cinematographer. Their son is actor Naveen Vijaykrishna. Due to personal differences, they divorced.

For his second marriage, Naresh married Rekha Supriya, the granddaughter of famous writer Devulapalli Krishna Sastry. They had a son. However, this marriage also ended in separation. Naresh then married Ramya Raghapathi, the daughter of former minister Raghuveera Reddy’s brother. They had a son, but their relationship was affected by issues. They began living separately. Naresh is now married to actress Pavitra Lokesh.

Kamal Haasan:

Kamal Haasan has also married three times. His first wife was Vani Ganapathy. They were married for ten years before divorcing.

Later, Kamal fell in love with actress Sarika and married her. They had two daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Kamal and Sarika were together for many years but eventually separated. After that, Kamal lived with senior actress Gautami. However, their relationship ended, and Gautami distanced herself from him.

Sanjay Dutt:

Sanjay Dutt’s first marriage was to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. Unfortunately, noRicha passed away from a brain tumor in 1996. They had a daughter named Trishala. After Richa’s death, Sanjay did not get custody of Trishala. Her grandparents raised her in the United States.

In 1998, Sanjay married model Rhea Pillai. This marriage ended in divorce in 2005.

After two years, Sanjay married Manyata in 2008 in Goa. On October 21, 2010, they welcomed twins, a boy named Shahran and a girl named Iqra.

Radhika:

Some actresses have also married three times. Radhika is one such example. In 1985, at the peak of her career, she married Malayalam actor and director Pratap Pothan. But their marriage lasted less than a year before they separated.

Later, she married a British man named Richard Hardy and settled in London. They had a daughter. However, Radhika divorced Richard and returned to India after facing abuse.

In 2001, she married senior actor and close friend Sarathkumar. They are now happily married. This is Sarathkumar’s second marriage.

