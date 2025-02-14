Janhvi Kapoor has won the hearts of Telugu audiences with her role in the Jr NTR’s movie Devara. The Bollywood actress has caught everyone’s attention in this Tollywood debut.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Tamil debut. According to social media buzz, she will star in a Tamil web series that is expected to be produced by well-known filmmaker Pa Ranjith for Netflix. The director, known for his unique story selection, has been spotlighted for incorporating political themes into his films.

Some viewers believe that Pa Ranjith often repeats the theme of social struggles in his work, making his recent films less engaging and simultaneously controversial. As soon as news of the web series surfaced online, many speculated it might follow a similar theme. But others are curious to see how Janhvi Kapoor’s presence will be in the film.

Initially, fans expected Janhvi to enter Kollywood alongside a major star. But recent rumors suggest that her debut will be in a high-budget web series directed by Tamil filmmaker Sarkunam. The project is said to have a grand production scale, increasing audience anticipation.

If the series moves forward, it will be interesting to see whether Pa Ranjith maintains his signature style or takes a different approach with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Currently, the actress is working on her upcoming Telugu film alongside Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana. Her role in this project has also generated significant excitement among fans.

Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor is expected to be part of Seeni NRC16.

