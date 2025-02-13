Sridevi and Chiranjeevi were among the biggest stars in Indian cinema. While Chiranjeevi dominated Telugu films Sridevi was successful in both South Indian and Bollywood industries. Their on-screen pair was always a hit. However one unexpected incident led to Sridevi rejecting a film with Chiranjeevi due to a specific demand.

Director Kodandarami Reddy and the Paruchuri Brothers planned Kondaveeti Donga featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. They needed a strong female lead and felt Sridevi was the perfect choice. The role required her to play a confident police officer, which suited her acting style.

When approached for the film Sridevi had one request—her character’s name should be included in the title. She suggested names like Kondaveeti Rani to emphasize her role. However, since Chiranjeevi was the main star, the filmmakers found it difficult to fulfill her demand.

As they could not agree to her condition, Sridevi refused the role. The filmmakers then cast Vijayashanti, and the movie was released as Kondaveeti Donga. The film became a huge success strengthening Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanti’s careers.

Though Sridevi missed this film, she later acted with Chiranjeevi in Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari which became a blockbuster. Interestingly, this movie’s title reflected her character’s significance and she earned the nickname “Athiloka Sundari” from then on.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: NTR Jr’s Chuttamalle Goes Global As Ed Sheeran & Shilpa Rao Sings Viral Hit During Bengaluru Concert

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News