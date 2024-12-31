The world of Bollywood has seen its fair share of love stories, some that stood the test of time and others that ended in heartbreak. Among these, the relationship between superstar Mithun Chakraborty and the late Sridevi remains one of the most talked-about romances of the 1980s. Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty were two of the biggest names in Bollywood in the 1980s and 90s.

The two stars met each other on the sets of Jaag Utha Insan, a 1984 movie directed by K. Viswanath. After that, the two stars reportedly began dating and even got married, as per various reports. However, Mithun was already married to Yogeeta Bali at the time. All in all, this chapter of both Mithun and Sridevi was full of turbulence before they excelled in their separate personal lives.

Sujata Mehta says Sridevi was distraught after the breakup with Mithun

The veteran actress Sujata Mehta recently sat down to have a conversation with Hindi Rush. According to her, Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi were deeply in love, and their chemistry was palpable both on and off the screen. Sujata revealed that Mithun and Sridevi faced challenges in their relationship due to Mithun’s marital status. At the time, the actor was already married to Yogeeta Bali, and his affair with Sridevi must have caused strain on his personal life.

Sridevi, often regarded as one of the most graceful and talented actresses in Indian cinema, was devastated by the breakup. As Sujata revealed, Sridevi “used to be so distraught, but she was so professional. The moment the camera turned on, she belonged only to the camera. But after the shot, she would sit quietly in a corner.” Sujata affirmed that the two actors “were madly in love”.

As per News18 and other various reports, Sridevi and Mithun were married to each other from 1985 to 1988. However, neither of the two actors ever confirmed this speculation. Before that, Mithun had already married Yogeeta Bali in 1979 and has been married to her ever since. Mithun and Sridevi finally separated in 1988 and went their ways. While Mithun spend his life with Bali, Sridevi married Boney Kapoor in 1996 and had two daughters.

