Good Bad Ugly had a decent run during its second weekend. Released amid extremely high expectations, the film has earned a good total so far at the Indian box office. Considering the cost involved, the number is underwhelming, but it has managed to become Ajith Kumar’s top grosser. After grabbing the top spot globally by beating Thunivu, it has emerged as Thala’s top grosser in India, thus surpassing Viswasam’s six-year dominance. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 11 days!

Enjoys a decent second weekend

In the 4-day extended opening weekend, the Kollywood magnum opus smashed 86.30 crores. During the second weekend, decent numbers came in, which helped it emerge as the biggest grosser of Ajith. On the second Friday, it earned 5.80 crores. On Saturday, another 6 crores came in. Yesterday, on Sunday, a significant jump occurred as 7.50 crores came in.

Overall, Good Bad Ugly earned an estimated 19.30 crores during the second weekend, according to Sacnilk. This pushed the 11-day tally to 138.30 crore net at the Indian box office.

Good Bad Ugly beats Viswasam!

Released in January 2019, Viswasam was a big success. During its long theatrical run, it earned 136.45 crore net at the Indian box office. It remained undefeated for six years until it was surpassed yesterday by Good Bad Ugly. So, Ajith Kumar has a new, highest-grossing film in India.

Considering the trend, the film will easily cross the 150 crore mark and has an outside chance of touching 175 crores.

Global earnings

In India, Good Bad Ugly has made 163.19 crore gross so far. Overseas, it has earned 58.45 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Kollywood biggie has earned 221.64 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 11 days. Considering its pace and hold at ticket windows, the film will easily cross the 250 crore milestone. However, the dream of earning 300 crores will remain incomplete.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

