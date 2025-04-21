Gippy Grewal’s historical war drama Akaal opened to favorable reviews at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Unfortunately, the pace has slowed down, and the ‘success’ verdict may now be a challenging feat. Scroll below for day 11 box office updates!

No weekend boost!

It’s only the second weekend, but Akaal seems to have saturated its box office run already. On the second Friday, 31 lakhs were added to the kitty. It witnessed a growth of only 6% on Saturday, with 33 lakhs coming in. As per Sacnilk, there wasn’t any further growth on day 11, as it earned 33 lakhs again.

After the conclusion of the second weekend, a drop is inevitable at the ticket windows. If the Gippy Grewal starrer is to achieve success, it must now hold its fort strong with a minimal dip, starting today. The 11-day total of Akaal at the Indian box office comes to 6.49 crores net. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 7.65 crores.

Recovers a chunk of its budget

Akaal is reportedly mounted on a budget of 10 crores. It is directed by Gippy Grewal, who has also produced it in association with Dharma Productions. In 11 days, the Punjabi film has managed to recover around 65% of its total cost. There’s still a considerable way to go in order to achieve the breakeven stage.

More about Akaal

The historical war action drama is set in the 1840s. It fell into the lap of controversy after a section in Punjab carried out a protest over its alleged sequences showcasing the Sikh warriors smoking and drinking.

Released on April 10, 2025, Akaal also features Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles.

