Gippy Grewal’s ambitious Punjabi period drama Akaal is going steady at the box office. The movie also became the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 recently. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Akaal Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Gippy Grewal starrer earned 33 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of around 6% since the movie amassed 33 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 6.17 crores.

The movie is now only 3.83 crores away from crossing 10 crores. Akaal surpassed Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin’s film Badnaam to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. For the unversed, Badnaam’s lifetime collection was around 3.95 crores and the Gippy Grewal film has currently raced past the same by 35%.

However, Akaal is lagging behind when it comes to entering the profit zone. It is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 6.17 crores, it has managed to cover 61% of its budget. However, it still has a long way to go when it comes to recovering its entire budget.

Akaal is also slightly behind Gippy Grewal’s last film which was the horror-comedy Punjabi film, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. For the unversed, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri’s 10-day collections came to 9.05 crores and Grewal’s latest release is lagging behind the same by 31%. Nevertheless, the movie is overall maintaining a decent pace and might see a growth in the coming days. The film has also been written and directed by Gippy. It also stars Nikitin Dheer, Nimrat Khaira, Mita Vashisht, and Shinda Grewal in the lead roles. It has been produced by Dharma Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

