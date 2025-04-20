The Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Telugu spy action-comedy Jack is turning out to be a disastrous affair at the box office. Not only have the day-wise collections gone down to the lower levels, but it is also far away from recovering its budget. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Jack Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer earned 6 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 53% since the movie amassed 13 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 7.64 crores.

The film is still below 10 crores and might wrap up without crossing the same. The day-wise collections have drastically reduced now, and there is little or no hope left for the movie. Jack also opened to mostly negative reviews from the masses and the critics alike. This is further working against the movie.

Jack might also close its theatrical run as the 9th-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. It is very difficult for the movie to surpass Robinhood’s 12.25 crores to emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025. It is indeed disappointing because Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s last film Tillu Square, was a hit and had garnered around 60 crores within 10 days of its release, which is almost 87% ahead of Siddhu’s latest release.

Jack is mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.64 crores, it has managed to cover only 21% of its budget. The film has been directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. It also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sachein Re-Release Box Office Day 1: 25% More Earnings Than Good Bad Ugly, Thalapathy Vijay Axes Every Single Re-Release Lifetime Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News