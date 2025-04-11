Jack, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya, was released in theatres yesterday. It’s a solo major release from Tollywood this week, so all eyes are set on how it performs over the entire week. As far as the start is concerned, the film has marked a decent start at the Indian box office. However, it has achieved an undesirable feat for the actor. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Jack’s performance on day 1

The Tollywood spy action comedy film kicked off with a good start in the morning shows, with an occupancy of 25%. In the afternoon shows, there was some growth, and the occupancy was recorded at 27%. In the evening shows, there was a decline, as an occupancy of 21% was seen. However, in the night shows, there was a jump, and the occupancy was 25%. Throughout the day, the occupancy was 24%.

With such an occupancy, Jack managed to earn 2.50 crore at the Indian box office on day 1. Considering the solo arrival, the film had the potential to score more but it failed to do so. Considering the holiday factor, the start of 4-5 crores could have been better. Nonetheless, it’s a decent score and there’s a scope for some growth over the 4-day extended weekend.

Registers the lowest opening for Siddhu Jonnalagadda post-COVID!

With 2.50 crores in the kitty, Jack has scored the lowest opening for Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the post-COVID era. It earned a spot below DJ Tillu (5.30 crores). The list is topped by Tillu Square (11.70 crores). Compared with Siddhu’s last theatrical release, Tillu Square, his latest release has earned 78.63% less collection.

Day 1 collection of Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film in the post-COVID era (net collection):

Tillu Square – 11.70 crores

DJ Tillu – 5.30 crores

Jack – 2.50 crores

More about the film

Written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Naresh, Brahmaji, and Ravi Prakash. Yesterday, it opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audiences, word-of-mouth is mixed.

