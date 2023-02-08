Bollywood and South sensation Prakash Raj is known for voicing his opinion and calling a spade a spade. Recently, he was in news for calling out the ‘boycott’ gang who called for a boycott for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. He was seen calling the bigots while comparing them to dogs who just bark and don’t bite. Now at the same event, the Wanted actor was also seen bashing The Kashmir Files and its director Vivek Agnihotri for this reason.

After the release of the film, Raj made headlines for taking a dig at the film which in return gave him criticism for the same. Now here’s what he said at the recent event.

Prakash Raj recently attended the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala where he spoke in support of Pathaan while dissing the boycott gang. At the same event, he also called The Kashmir Files a nonsense film and an international jury spits on them. He further revealed that the makers have invested around Rs. 2000 crore.

Prakash Raj said at the event, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is asking why I am not getting Oscar. He will not even get a Bhaskar. I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. According to my sources, they have invested around Rs. 2000 crore to only make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

In March, after the release of The Kashmir Files, Prakash Raj had taken to Twitter to drop a sarcastic Tweet targeting the film. He had shared photos from different events in a collage and wrote, “Dear supreme actor turned producer… will you arm twist these files too? And release them? #JustAsking.” However, the actor was trolled and criticized for his Tweet.

One had said, “shame on you mr.prakash Raj, i was always admire you as a actor,but instant of supporting kashmiri pandit you started politics here.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know!

