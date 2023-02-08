Finally, it’s done. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got hitched on February 7th at the Suryagarh fort, Rajasthan. As reported earlier, it was an intimate affair; only close friends and family were involved. Hence, no media was allowed inside the wedding venue, which meant no direct pictures from the ceremony until the people present there shared them. Who would have thought the delay made by the couple in sharing the pictures could send the fans into a frenzy? The eternal wait for Sid-Kiara’s D-Day pics started a meme fest on social media.

The fans of the couple could only paint pictures in their heads with the limited updates they were receiving from the media, and everyone wanted to see what the couple wore and how they looked. But it got more challenging for the fans to pass each second after the ceremony’s completion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netizens took to their Twitter handles to share hilarious memes when the newly-wedded couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani did not share their wedding pictures. Growing impatient by the minute, they started directing their energy to creating memes or posting amusing comments, like one of the users wrote, “Yaaarrr someone please remind sid & Kiara that after the wedding everyone asking pictures, not a part from their property that they are taking this much time”. Below are a few of the posts which will surely put a smile on your face.

Yaa toh pictures dedo yaa zeher dedo , I can't take this 😭😭😭 — ᴷ ᶦ ᵃ ʳ ᵃ ᵂ ᵃ ˡ ᵉ ♡ (@__advaniiiii) February 7, 2023

People waiting for Sid Kiara wedding pictures!! pic.twitter.com/UZGz0REqxy — Isha khan (@chukklingducky) February 7, 2023

Literally me waiting for Sid Kiara's wedding Pictures pic.twitter.com/A7ODxRpUNO — 𝑰𝒔𝒔𝒉𝒉𝒉𝒊𝒊𝒊𝒊 ♡ (@MainAisiKyuHun) February 6, 2023

Jldi jldi sid kiara ki wedding ki photos leak ho, fir panditji jokes marte hai wala tweet bhi to krna hai pic.twitter.com/wV7ap2QnZS — Richa🌸 (@rich_athinks) February 6, 2023

Kya aapko Sid Kiara ki wedding photos dikh rahi hai? pic.twitter.com/Tt4uULtKC1 — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) February 7, 2023

The whole nation patiently waiting for sid & kiara's wedding pictures now be like: #SidharthKiaraWedding pic.twitter.com/gTAAX0k9AO — shivalika (@notahotpotato) February 7, 2023

The wedding pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally came out when the bride shared them herself with an adorable caption, “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” Honestly, it was worth the wait as they looked so surreal. Sid-Kiara kept the theme very subtle and classic as they chose pastel-coloured outfits for D-Day.

Take a look at the beautiful couple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Our heartiest congratulations and well wishes to the new couple, Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani! And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding Gets ‘Sampann’, These Dreamy Pictures Of This ‘Good News’ Will Make You ‘Marjaavaan’ On The Couple!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News