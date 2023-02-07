Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding Gets 'Sampann', These Dreamy Pictures Of This 'Good News' Will Make You 'Marjaavaan' On The Couple!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married and this is like a dream come true for all their fans. Their fans have been waiting for the wedding pictures with a bated breath and they’re finally here. And guess what? It’s better than we all have imagined and no, we are not crying but you are. The couple tied the knot at Suryagarh in Jaisalmer and their pictures look straight out of a fairytale and we can’t stop looking at these two lovebirds. Scroll below to take a look at it!

Both Sid and Kiara met on the sets of Shershaah and have been allegedly dating each other ever since. They’ve both not accepted the relationship but gave hints every now and then especially when Advani almost confirmed her romance on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now husband and wife and have shared the official pictures on their Instagram account. The actress shared it with a heartfelt caption that read, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️🙏”

Take a look at their dreamy wedding pictures below:

Little did we know, we knew that their pictures would be sun-kissed keeping the Bollywood trend in mind. Bollywood couples never miss an opportunity to give relationship goals with their wedding pictures and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have nailed the trend and how.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family at Suryagarh Jaisalmer which happens to be a lavish luxury hotel.

From the venue, to the background to their traditional attires, everything is just so perfect about Sid and Kiara’s wedding and BRB we’ll keep daydreaming about this for at least a month. Haha!

Congratulations, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani! Good luck for this next phase of your life.

