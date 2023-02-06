It’s been over 2 years since Jai Ho actress Sana Khan announced her exit from Bollywood. She recently even thanked her husband Anas Saiyad for showing her true ‘empowerment’ without shredding clothes and ‘being behaya’. Amidst it all, netizens are convinced that she is pregnant with first child and below are all the details you need to know.

Ever since Sana made her exit from Bollywood, she’s been spending her time getting closer to her god. She spends a lot of time doing luxurious getaways with her partner but is also seen doing a lot of spiritual trips. On the professional side, she opened a clothing line ‘Haya’ which provides a lot of ethnic wear, specially designed for people of her community.

In the latest post, Sana Khan informed to her 5.5 million followers about performing Umrah and claimed this one was extremely special to her. She shared a picture with her husband Anas Saiyad and captioned it, “Alhamdullilah soooo Happy 😃 This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all ♥️ May Allah make it easy.”

Fans began to speculate if Sana Khan is hinting at pregnancy and is expecting her first child with Anas Saiyad. Comment sections were bombarded with questions regarding the same.

A user wrote, “You’re gonna be mother ??? Is that why this umrah is special?”

Another commented, “You are expecting mashaa Allah….i know it since 1month…congratulations”

“Alhamdulillah i think your both are going to be parents soon, in shaa Allah,” a comment read.

A fan commented, “Congratulations sana.. baby is on the way”

“I think you are pregnant ,” another excited fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Is Sana Khan really expecting? We’re hoping for an official confirmation soon!

