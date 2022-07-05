Sana Khan is one of the few celebrities of the entertainment industry who took a call to quit acting completely to follow a more religious path in life. She has completely changed the course of her social media as well, in the last few years and it has a lot to do with the life-altering announcement she made back in 2020. In the most recent development, Sana has shared a bunch of clicks from Mecca in Saudi Arabia as she is on a religious pilgrimage with her husband Anas Saiyad.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sana announced her decision to quit acting in 2020 amidst the pandemic and got married to Anas just a few weeks later. She left her fans quite surprised and while some people stood by her, others were of the stance that it was uncalled for. Ever since, Sana has time and again mentioned how strongly she follows the religion Islam and as a part of it, she recently decided to go for Hajj for the first time with her husband.

Advertisement

In her most recent social media post, Sana Khan has given a glimpse of how her journey in Saudi Arabia has been, so far. She was extremely elated to be there and was also seen embracing the state of Ihram alongside her husband Anas Saiyad. They were both dressed in white as a part of the pilgrimage and in one of the clips, they also shed some light on how blessed they feel to be there.

In the clip, Sana Khan Saiyad “This is my first Hajj and you can see my eyes are swollen. I’m very very excited of course as this was my dream that God has fulfilled today… It’s amazing.” She also uploaded a bunch of montage reels which have been receiving a lot of love on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyad Sana Khan (@sanakhaan21)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television!

Must Read: Koffee With Karan: When Karan Johar Stared At Akshay Kumar’s C*otch On Twinkle Khanna Answering What He Has & Khans Don’t On Koffee With Karan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram