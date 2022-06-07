Urfi Javed is popularly known for making headlines owing to her unique and out-of-the-box style quotient. The actress is yet again making headlines for a very different reason. You must have definitely noticed a change in Uorfi’s spelling on social media, and that is the very reason for Uorfi making headlines today.

We’d also like to bring to your notice that Uorfi has only changed the spelling of her name and the pronunciation remains the same as ‘Urfi’. Here’s what the actress has to say about the same

Earlier today, the actress took it to Instagram to announce the official change of the spelling of her name. Urfi penned down a note that said, “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my name to UORFI, it’ll be pronounced the same as URFI! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now so that even I’m mindful! 😛 (keep forgetting at times) Thanku

Love, UORFI”

A few weeks ago, Uorfi Javed had changed the spelling of her name in her Instagram bio and there were several theories being made about the same ever since. The actress has finally cleared all the air around it and has asked everyone to be mindful of her spelling.

