If there’s one show that’s been making headlines even before the release of its third season is Aashram. Directed by Prakash Jha, it stars Bobby Deol as lead and in the third instalment, we also saw Esha Gupta in the same. The beauty has been the talk of the town for her steamy scenes with the godman (Bobby) on the show. And in a recent interview, she opened up on meeting godmen in her real life. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Well, we have all been there where we have believed in godmen. Esha in her latest interaction revealed that she believes in god but not in godmen. Sharing her own experiences, the actress revealed how a few godmen asked her for money to perform pooja.

In an interview with ETimes, Esha Gupta spoke about Aashram 3 and how in real life she doesn’t believe in godmen and said, “I am a person of faith and religion. I believe in God, but I don’t believe in Godmen. I have met the latter in my life where they have said things like you give us certain money and we will do puja on your behalf and you don’t need to be present for the rituals too. I mean, what kind of puja is this where I can’t be a part of it too? At the same time, there are also a few people who believe in Seva, who won’t charge you a penny but pray for you. So you see, there are both these kinds of people out there.”

Meanwhile, Aashram exposes the dark reality of self-proclaimed Godman and in the latest season, Bobby Deol who plays the role of preacher Baba Nirala is in constant fear of getting exposed by Pammi played by Aaditi Pohankar.

What are your thoughts on Esha Gupta opening up on the concept of godmen? Tell us in the comments below.

