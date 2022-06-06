Ever since Aashram season 3 went on floors, the makers have faced one or the other issues over its content. However, the team never felt any pressure as the show is currently streaming and getting a lot of appreciation. After shows director Prakash Jha addressed the criticism surrounding the show, now the lead star Bobby Deol finally breaks his silence about the same. Scroll below to know what he said.

There are a lot of fans of the web show but there is a section of society who are demanding a ban on the show from season 1. Last year, people from a certain Hindu group vandalized the sets of the latest season and even smeared ink on the director’s face.

In the latest interview with Zoom Digital, Bobby Deol spoke about the backlash show has faced, he was even asked if he’s expecting a similar reaction for Aashram season 3. The actor said, “We never think about backlash. As an actor, I just want people to love my work. I am only scared about the backlash I will get as a performer, nothing else matters to me.”

“And I think we are honest filmmakers, we are very responsible filmmakers and actors who do work which is going to give the audience a message and explain to them what is around them, in the world, they live in. It is not about defaming anyone,” Bobby Deol added.

Further, the show’s director also shared his views about the same and said, “For every negatively thinking person who would like to say something about not liking (Aashram), there are thousands who have positive views. 1.6 billion, which is more than the population of this country, have viewed the first two seasons. We are happy that it has reached so many people, and we are happy that MX (Player) has been able to spread that… But there will be something (negative). I don’t expect it, I hope it doesn’t happen but the moment you take a subject which has got something to do with society, religion, politics, etcetera, there will be people who will have a voice and there will be interested groups opposing that.”

Aashram season 3 is now streaming on MX player for free and apart from Bobby Deol, it also features, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar and Tridha Choudhury.

