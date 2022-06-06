The entire industry was in disbelief when news of Sushant Singh Rajput passing away broke. A lot happened owing to the drug row, FIRs and so much was happening. Rhea Chakraborty faced the witch hunt but she wasn’t the only one. There was a point when trolls started targeting Vicky Jain, husband of Ankita Lokhande. Scroll below for all she has to say about that tough phase.

Advertisement

Soon after the passing of SSR, his family filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty. The case was later shifted to CBI and the officials are yet to declare their verdict. There were several statements made by Rhea that were quashed by Ankita on national Tv during interviews.

Advertisement

Despite being there for Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput and his entire family, Vicky Jain faced backlash from the internet. He was being told to leave the Pavitra Rishta actress and abused on social media. Talking about the same, the Smart Jodi winning lady is opening about how he was still always there for her.

Ankita Lokhande told Times Of India, “In June 2020, Sushant passed away and people started trolling Vicky. They started saying, ‘Ankita was best for Sushant and she should always be with Sushant’. Social media turned abusive towards Vicky telling him to leave me because I was good for Sushant. It is not easy for a man to watch his to-be wife giving interviews on her ex-boyfriend on television and talking about her past. There were different stories emerging everyday and I was right there talking about Sushant all the time.”

“Vicky comes from a very respectable family. I remember they called me and supported me saying, ‘Don’t worry, all will be well’. It was not only tough for Vicky, but my parents, too. Had it been some other guy, he would have quit, but Vicky stood there and became my strength and told me, ‘Do whatever you think is best for Sushant’ and that’s why I could do my best for Sushant,” she continued.

Describing that phase, Ankita Lokhande responded, “Shocking! We were both living in a state of shock and trolls made life even more difficult for us. When Sushant died and I started talking about him, I was in a constant state of confusion whether I was doing the right thing, and Vicky was the one who supported me. Now it looks easy because it is in the past, but at that point, it was not easy. For six months, there were constant stories of my past with Sushant emerging. If I was in Vicky’s position, I would not have been able to see him talking about his past with a woman. I had taken a stand for Sushant and I could do that because Vicky was on my side.”

Well, all’s well that ends well and we’re proud of how Vicky Jain supported Ankita Lokhande during the entire phase.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Aashram Season 3: Nirala Baba’s Lavish Palace Could Be Yours For The Day At A Very Affordable Rate, Makers Were Charged 48 Lakhs Overall!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram