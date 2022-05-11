The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most high-profile cases that the country has ever witnessed and the discussions around it happen even today. Several drug rackets were unveiled by NCB following his death and one of them involved his alleged close friend Siddharth Pithani. According to a recent byte given by his lawyer to a leading news agency, Siddharth’s bail petition is pending in the court for months now.

For the unversed, Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment at the age of 34, on June 14, 2020. His death paved the way for several conspiracy theories, some of which involved his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others were about the Bollywood biggies who stand in support of nepotism. This also opened up a national debate about substance abuse and several peddlers and drug consumers from around the country were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to the most recent report by ETimes, Siddharth Pithani, who was linked with Sushant Singh Rajput, has not been granted bail yet because his case is still pending in court. His lawyer, Tarak Sayyed, shed some light on the situation in a conversation with the same publication and said, “We have applied for bail in January but the hearing is yet to come up in court.”.

Previously, Siddharth Pithani was given permission by the court to attend his own wedding in July 2021 in Hyderabad. He reportedly only took a few days off and surrendered himself within the next two weeks.

Siddharth Pitani was Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate at the time of his death and he was the first one to spot the actor’s body in his room. He started staying with Sushant to reportedly work on a project titled ‘Dream 150’ and was questioned several times by the NCB before the arrest.

