Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma always makes headlines for the controversial comments he makes. The filmmaker is known to never mince his words and for speaking his mind unfiltered. That apart, RGV is also in the news for his sensual films whose glimpses he often shares on his social media accounts. Currently, RGV is on a promotional spree for his upcoming web show Dhahanam.

RGV in his latest couple of interviews reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and said that despite having the technology and social media, no one really knows what really happened to him.

When Ram Gopal Varma was asked about maintaining representation and glorification, he picked SSR’s death as an example and said, “It is impossible to claim the truth, especially about something that happened so many years ago. Last year, when Sushant Singh Rajput died, nobody knew what happened or what the truth was. We have everything at our disposal. But, what do we know? Truth is about what you choose to believe and what seems believable to you. Then, everyone will add their own take to it and we have to live with it.”

However, he told Zee News, “What is the truth behind his (Sushant Singh Rajput) death, no one knows. We didn’t get to know about Sushant’s truth at all. Despite having technology, and social media, we never got to know what happened. I usually make films based on real-life incidents.”

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor was found dead at his Bandra apartment. His death case was investigated by three major agencies of the country – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming web show Dhahanam, which is helmed by Agasthya Manju and written by the man himself, stars Isha Kopikkar and will stream on MX Player from April 14, 2022.

