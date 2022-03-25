In 2020 June, a week before Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the actor’s former manager Disha Salian died by suicide. Disha, apparently, ended her life by jumping off a building. With each passing day, many angles were given to her death. Right from it being linked to SSR’s death to it being politicized, news around Disha’s death often made headlines for different reasons.

Advertisement

It will soon be two years since Disha took the drastic step and ended her life, but her family continues to seek justice for their daughter.

Advertisement

Now Disha Salian’s family has written to President Ram Nath Kovind to seek justice for their daughter. In a recent update about her death case, Salians have written a letter to the President urging him to take a step against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane. Disha’s family alleges that their death is being ‘politicised’.

Tweeting about the same, ANI wrote, “Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s family in a letter urges President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane, alleging that their daughter’s death is being politicised.”

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's family in a letter urges President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane, alleging that their daughter's death is being politicised. — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

Not only that Disha Salian’s family, in their letter to President Kovind, has threatened to end their lives if actions are not taken against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane. “We request you to issue directions to authorities to take appropriate steps so justice can be done, otherwise, we will end our lives”, they wrote.

Apart from managing Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian has also worked with other actors like Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma. In 2021, Mumbai Police, who was probing Disha’s death case, had closed it as no evidence of any foul play was found. Cops also denied finding any link that led to the allegations of her death being linked to SSR’s, who passed away on June 14, 2020.

Must Read: When Dimple Kapadia Reportedly Sent Secretary To Settle Her Dues With Amitabh Bachchan, Leaving Him Upset

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube