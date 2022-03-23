Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were really good friends before the two started dating back in the day. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and immediately became a popular on-screen jodi that fans were crazy about. Today, we bring you a throwback story to the time when Ankita opened up on her first meeting with Sushant and how he pointed out her ‘heroine attitude’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was 2009 when the two met for the first time and Ankita described her first meeting with the late actor as ‘weird’. However, later the two became the best of friends and soon after that started dating and their relationship was once upon the time the talk of the town.

Ankita Lokhande in an interview with The Quint opened up about her first meeting with Sushant Singh Rajput and said, “It was weird. Sushant was very silent just like Shaheer (Sheikh) is. I think he was doing his own work. He used to be on his own. We had to go for a promo shoot and Sushant came to pick me up from my home and waited downstairs. My mother was also there. I remember I got late. My hair and makeup were being done from 4 am and Sushant had reached my place around 5 am.”

Since Ankita Lokhande got late, Sushant Singh Rajput had to wait for an hour which left him in anger. Talking about the same, the actress said, “I came down at 6 am, and he was very angry. After I came downstairs, I got into the backseat of the car with my mother and fell asleep. He was so angry that firstly I came late and then went to sleep in the backseat.”

SSR thought that Ankita has a ‘heroine attitude’ and to express his anger, the late actor took his car from his driver and drove rashly. “I didn’t understand why he was behaving like that. My mother then said ‘He is getting angry’. I was like, ‘What can I do? He should have come upstairs’. That was my first meeting with Sushant. He was like ‘Oh she went and fell asleep in the backseat. She has the heroine attitude,’” Ankita concluded.

What are your thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s first meeting? Tell us in the space below.

