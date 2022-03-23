Kapil Sharma has come a long way from winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2007) to establishing himself in the industry. The actor-comedian went into a dark phase in 2017 due to his alcohol addiction. However, he bounced back a year later and continued to rule the industry. Comedian Bharti Singh now praises Sharma.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Indian television now. The show has been aired since 2016 and the audience has shown much love for all the comedians who appeared on the show. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, several A-listed actors have made guest appearances on the show.

Bharti Singh, who appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, now runs her own reality show The Khatra Khatra Show and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The comedian, Haarsh, and Farah Khan recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast wherein she praised Kapil.

When Bharti was asked to list down the qualities of Kapil Sharma, she recalled how the comedian bounced back from his addiction and runs a successful show. She said, “He never gave up. There were several ups and downs in his life but he didn’t give up.”

“Log bolte they khatam, ab ye khatam, nashe mein pad gaya, ab comedy khatam (People used to say that he is finished, he has started drinking, his career is over). But even today, he is running a show on his own and whether it is Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan or Farah Khan, everyone wants to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show,” Bharti Singh added.

Kapil also spoke about it back in 2017 about his alcohol addiction during a media interaction. At the launch of his then film Firangi’s trailer he has said, “I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar.”

