The Kashmir Files is currently the talk of the town. The film based on the 1990 Kashmiri Exodus is winning hearts all over. It has already turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and is enjoying a thunderous run. Director Vivek Agnihotri had criticized The Kapil Sharma Show team over not inviting their cast since their actors were not ‘commercial.’ Now Archana Puran Singh has been asked about the same.

It all began when Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and criticized the comedy show. Soon after, Kapil Sharma was being massively trolled. Just not that, many even demanded a boycott on TKSS. Later, Anupam Kher broke his silence on the matter and added that he was invited but did not find it appropriate to promote the subject of their film on a comedy show.

Amidst it all, Archana Puran Singh was asked if The Kashmir Files deserved to be promoted on The Kapil Sharma Show. The TKSS special guest simply refused to comment on the controversy and said ‘No comments’ to Bollywood Life.

Well, Archana Puran Singh has chosen the path to remain tight-lipped. Although Kapil Sharma had broken his silence on the matter in the past and refused all the allegations.

He even shared a video of Anupam Kher clarifying the matter and wrote, “Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me और उन सब दोस्तों का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने बिना सच जाने मुझे इतनी मोहब्बत दी खुश रहिए, मुस्कुराते रहिये (and thank you to all the friends who supported and loved me even without knowing the truth, keep smiling) #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself.”

The same video was even shared by Archana Puran Singh on her Instagram profile.

