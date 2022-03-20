Ashneer Grover has been making a lot of noise over Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof video on Shark Tank India. And well, he’s used the opportunity to call out the ‘doglapan’ of his BharatPe board who has allegedly accused him of selling ICC World Cup tickets for crores. Scroll below for some exciting details!

Advertisement

Recently, reports were rife that Ashneer has minted money in crores by selling ICC T20 tickets. As the reports strengthened, the businessman took to his Twitter and reacted to the allegations. Just not that, he even called them ‘dogla’ and asked them to rather watch Ashish Chanchlani’s spoof to stay entertained.

Advertisement

Ashneer Grover mentioned that he was just present there to stop his friends from drinking. The Shark Tank India member wrote, “What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup “10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 – aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein ?!” What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi!!!”

In another tweet, Ashneer Grover wrote, “Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho – much more creative and fun for everyone https://youtu.be/xrR3xQNeB_Y . Great work by @ashchanchlani”

Check out the tweets below:

Board waalo yeh sab Doglapan chodo aur yeh dekho – much more creative and fun for everyone https://t.co/Jnr0ZDpa6P . Great work by @ashchanchlani — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2022

As per the allegations, Ashneer Grover was a partner with the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. Owing to the same, they were allotted a certain number of seats in the VIP section. It is said that the Shark Tank India panellist ended up selling those tickets for 15K per seat.

Meanwhile, Ashneer also reacted to Ashish Chanchlani made spoof on Shark Tank India.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At Karanvir Bohra For Trying To Create A Love Angle With Anjali Arora, Says “It F*ck*ng Looked Bad”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube