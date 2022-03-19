Lock Upp has become one of the most followed shows in a matter of days, enjoying record-breaking viewership on the streaming platforms ALT Balaji and MX Player. The new drama unfolds on the show every day and the most recent one was related to Saubhagyavati Bhava star Karanvir Bohra. In the latest episode of the show, jailor Karan Kundrra can be seen giving Karanvir a piece of his mind, over the whole conversation he had with Anjali Arora.

For the unversed, the reality show kicked off in February this year and opened to raving reviews from the audience. The show features a bunch of controversial personalities who have to survive on minimum utilities in a setup that’s built like a jail. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bigg Boss 15 star Karan appears on the show every once in a while to spice things up.

In a recent segment of the show, Karanvir Bohra was seen asking Anjali Arora to build an angle where she would have a crush on him. This request by the actor ticked off quite a few people on the internet and Karan Kundrra was seen confronting him regarding the same.

Clarifying his stance, Karanvir Bohra said, “Create an angle. Of course, I will not be involved because I am married. It won’t be from my side, let it be from your side as a crush not even a romance. My wife and her family must have felt bad, I’m sure and I really apologise to them and her.”

Karan Kundrra decided to give Karanvir a reality check as he said, “KV, it f*ck*ng looked bad. Do you know how long I’ve known Teejay? You know. Put yourself in Teejay’s shoes or if she would have done something similar on a show ‘fatke haath me aa gayi hoti’ (You would have been s**t scared).”

He further gave Karanvir Bohra a chance to rectify his mistake by talking to his wife Teejay Sidhu right then and there in return of directly eliminating a contestant. “Your wife, single-handedly has stood her ground and supported you and taken all that sh*t that came and it was a sh*t show.”, Karan said.

Karanvir Bohra went on to choose Siddharth Sharma’s name, pissing him off immensely for a few minutes.

