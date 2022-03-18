Actress Payal Rohatgi remains a strong contender in the Lock Uup show and is playing well. Her partner Arjuna Award-winning wrestler Sangram Singh also announced that Payal and he will tue the know this year.

Yes, a day before Holi, by announcing the soon-to-be wedding on Twitter, Sangram Singh told that he will be bound by marriage soon. Taking to Twitter, Sangram Singh said, “Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone”.

Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner.

We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all https://t.co/oz3Y9Gn6XL — SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) March 17, 2022

Sangram Singh also announced that he is returning to wrestling this year and is going to play matches in Dubai very soon. Payal is in the Lock Uup show, due to which the marriage got postponed. The right date seems to be Sangram Singh’s birthday i.e. 21st July.

Payal and Sangram met each other in the reality show Survivor India. After this show, Payal and Sangram started dating each other. However, in watching this reality show, no one can say that both are interested in each other. Payal had told in an interview that even before this Payal had met Sangram once when she was going from Delhi to Agra. Her car broke down on the highway. Sangram stopped the car and helped her then.

After the highway meeting, the two also shared phone numbers. But never called. Both fell in love only after the reality show. Both of them also did a film together, called Night’, the film did not set the boxoffice Ringing. But the relationship is still a super hit. After this, the pair has been with each other for more than 8 years. Payal has also worked in films like ‘Plan’, ‘Rakt’, ’36 China Town’. Sangram also did Bigg when maker request to him to do show. Apart from this, both also participated in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’ in the year 2015. And at this time Sangram is giving his full support to Payal, he feels that Payal has all the abilities to win the Lock Uup. Kudos to the power couple!

