Ever since Poonam Pandey has been on the show, she has been very vocal about just everything. Be it her disliking for a co-contestant or pointing out at the host Kangana Ranaut’s disrespectful comment, her courage has a spark to it. She consoles confides & supports her co-contestants. She has her own ways of keeping the competing team annoyed by her cute little ways. Her strategies to win a task always keep us entertained and hooked.

Her strong presence in the show is fetching her attention not only from her fans but also some big names from the industry. Recently, ex-Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan tweeted in favor of Poonam Pandey saying ” I am loving Poonam Pandey on #LockUpp. She’s genuine”

Considering the entertainment quotient of Poonam in the house, she could be a potential winner of the first season of Lock Upp and we won’t be surprised.

