Kapil Sharma is one of the leading comedians in the television industry and his witty one-liners are much loved by the people. His comedy show has been entertaining the audience since 2016. The comedian has shared a new video on his Instagram handle and it is going viral.

The comedian-actor has been indulging in some healthy habits like working out in the gym and riding a bike in the morning. Not just that, he has also become an early riser and for the past two days, he’s been waking up at 4 am.

Kapil Sharma on Thursday morning seemingly went on a motorcycle ride in the morning and all the while enjoyed the scenic beauty of Odisha. He was dressed in a mustard coloured t-shirt and denim pants as he enjoyed the early morning bike ride.

Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “Enjoying the early morning ride on my favourite bike #bullet #bulletlovers #beautiful #bhubaneswar #odisha ❤️.” Take a look at the video below:

Soon after Kapil Sharma shared the video, his fans thronged to the comment section and can’t stop admiring this new quality. Fans quickly began to comment that he is inspired by Akshay Kumar. A user commented, “Akshay sir ke sangat ka asar hai,” while another user “Kapil be like: akshay kumar ko piche chrd k rahunga😂 (sic)”

A third user even thought that maybe Kapil has a shoot with Akshay hence the comedian woke up early. He wrote, “Kya baat h paji ,,,,,,,Akshay paji ke sath shoot h lgta😂 (sic)”

Previously, Kapil Sharma posted a video of himself exercising in the gym. He was seen running on treadmill, doing push ups, jumping jacks, chest press and back exercises. Sharing the video, the comedian wrote, “When you have a 6 am shift, check in to the gym by 4 am 🤡💪 #noexcuses #workout #stayhealthy #stayhappy 😇 love you all 🤗🙏 (sic).”

