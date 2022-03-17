Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Starrer Tiger 3 is one the most anticipated films, as the movie is in the making for a long time and fans are super excited to witness the action on the big screen. Although the movie is set for release next year insiders keep on updating about the recent developments. In the latest update, the Dabangg star is not only acting in the film but he has also taken up a very interesting task. Read on to know the full scoop.

Advertisement

The teaser for the film was released recently and people went berserk with the first official announcement. As per reports, Khan will be making a cameo as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s come back film Pathaan, while SRK in Salman’s. The two films will be released just a few months apart and it is sure theatres are going to be a house full for both.

Advertisement

As per the latest update by ETimes, Salman Khan has donned a very interesting role for a key sequence in Tiger 3. Reportedly, Khan has turned action choreographer for the leading lady Katrina Kaif in the film and he has helped her perform some high octane action scenes in the film.

A source close to the Tiger 3 production told, “Katrina Kaif has done some double flips in a few of the action scenes of the film. During these scenes featuring tough action choreography, Salman Khan literally took over the duties of being an action director. He assisted Katrina in some of the action sequences and helped her perform the scenes well.”

Earlier sharing the first teaser of the YRF film, Khan took to his Twitter and wrote, “Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma.”

Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/StPMGrZ1v5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 4, 2022

On the work front, Salman Khan has an interesting lineup of projects that include, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, No Entry 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Most recently the superstar announced his Telugu debut film Godfather alongside megastar Chiranjeevi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Spitting Controversy’ At Lata Mangeshkar’s Funeral Addressed By Shoaib Akhtar, Says “…Phoonk Na Maaro”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube