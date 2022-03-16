After his son Aryan Khan’s drug controversy, Shah Rukh Khan made a public appearance after a long time at late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. The Nightingale Of India passed away in January, this year. She was 92. Shah Rukh Khan had attended the last rites with his manager and was seen offering dua to the late singer. However later, when the video of him offering dua surfaced on the web, he landed in controversy as many thought he was ‘spitting’.

SRK’s fans were quick to come out in his support and slam the trolls for spreading hatred as they revealed after offering the dua one blows the air. The Happy New Year actor’s ‘spitting controversy’ became one of the hot topics.

Now Pakistan’s fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is the latest celebrity to address the controversy and take a hilarious stand. Former cricketer appeared on comedian Tanmay Bhat’s chat show ‘Pakistani’s are savage’ and the episode is sure to leave you in splits.

It so happened when Tanmay Bhatt displayed a meme that read, “Main tumhare pyaar mein mara jaa raha hoon. Tum kuch kahogi nahi?” The reply to this message reads, “Inna Iillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un,” which means (Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return). It is a dua which is offered to a dead person.

After seeing this, Shoaib is heard saying, “Haan ji dua padhte hain. Shah Rukh Khan ne bhi padhi thi. Samaj aayi naa uske baad. Dua padho phoonkh naa maaro. Sirf haath jodo. (Dua is read like Shah Rukh Khan did. But you understand what happens after that. So you should offer dua, fold your hands but not blow the air.”

LOL! Quite a savage reply!

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar is currently in Spain shooting for his most-anticipated film Pathaan. The actor is accompanied by his Chennai Express lead actress and his co-star Deepika Padukone. Recently a few pics from the sets of Pathaan surfaced on the web and it went viral instantly. The photos witnessed SRK’s chiseled body and DP’s bikini bod.

That apart he’s also making waved with his latest announcing of SRK+, his and Anurag Kashyap’s collaborating with OTT platform Disney+Hostar.

