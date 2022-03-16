This morning we brought you the news of South superstar Chiranjeevi welcoming Salman Khan to the team of Godfather. Though an extended cameo, this film will mark Bhai’s official debut into the South film industry (he has earlier only featured in south remakes.) So how much is he getting to foray into regional cinema?

As per a recent report, Salman Khan had one condition to saying yes to this and it was he doesn’t get paid for it. You read that. The Dabangg star will be doing the film-a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal, free of charge. Read on.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Salman Khan has not charged a single penny for his appearance in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather. A source close to the development of the film told the entertainment portal, “The makers of Godfather were keen to pay a handsome amount to Salman as they expect some footfalls in Hindi belts due to his presence. However, the actor was clear from the first day that he will be doing this film due to his love and respect for Chiranjeevi.” The source added, “He had put forth a clear condition – ‘I will do the film, only if you don’t pay me’.”

Talking about the sequences featuring Salman Khan in Godfather, it is said to include a solo action block for his introduction, a combination action scene with Chiranjeevi and a dance number featuring the duo. Talking about it and some of the interactive sequences with Chiranjeevi, a source said, “Salman’s bond with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan goes beyond films. It was always expected that he would do it for free.”

Though an extended cameo, Salman’s role in the film is said to be one of the most important characters of Godfather. The source added that Chiranjeevi and Salman have been bonding well on as well as off the set beautifully. As per the site, the actor will be shooting at ND Studios in Karjat for a week.

Other than Godfather, Salman Khan will be seen in Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, as ‘Tiger’ Avinash Singh Rathore in Tiger 3, and in an extended cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

